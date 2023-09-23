Hall (lower body) took part in Saturday's practice, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hall skated on a line with Connor Bedard, which is projected to continue into the season. Hall didn't practice with Chicago on Thursday or Friday due to his lower-body injury, but Hall told Pope on Saturday that he missed those two days for precautionary reasons.
