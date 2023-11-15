Hall (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday but could return "soon after" according to coach Luke Richardson, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Hall was skating in a second-line role at practice Wednesday, which could be an indication of where Richardson plans to deploy the veteran winger once given the all-clear. On the year, Hall has played in just eight games, tallying two goals on 15 shots and two assists along the way. In the meantime, Reese Johnson could take Hall's spot in the top six Thursday.