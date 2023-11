Hall scored a goal on three shots in the Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Hall scored a goal off the rush to extend the Blackhawks' lead to 3-0. This would eventually serve as the game-winning goal as the Blackhawks would take the game by a score of 5-2. This now gives the former Oiler points in back-to-back games as he looks to get on track offensively. He should continue to occupy a role in the Blackhawks' middle-six forward core and first power-play unit.