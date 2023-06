Hall and Nick Foligno were traded from Boston to Chicago on Monday in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

Hall still has another two seasons left on his four-year, $24 million contract. He produced 16 goals and 36 points in 61 games with the Bruins during the 2022-23 campaign. Hall should receive a much larger role in Chicago, and he could see playing time alongside Connor Bedard, who is expected to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks.