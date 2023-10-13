Hall (upper body) took part in Friday's skate and has been upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson told Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Hall, who sustained the injury during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Boston, will still miss Saturday's contest against Montreal, but he hasn't been ruled out beyond that. When he's healthy, Hall should be expected to resume his role on the top line alongside Connor Bedard.