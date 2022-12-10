Raddysh scored a long-awaited tally during Friday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Jets.

Competing in his 100th NHL game, Raddysh recovered a loose puck in the slot and spoiled goalie David Rittich's shutout bid at 11:04 of the second period. The 24-year-old right winger's goal was the Blackhawks' first in 152:18, going back to Saturday's matchup with the Rangers. Raddysh, who converted on his lone shot against the Jets, has collected four goals in the past seven games but has not been credited with an assist since Oct. 27.