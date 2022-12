Raddysh scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

It's been a solid few weeks for Raddysh, who has five goals and an assist in his last nine outings. He's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games after breaking up Logan Thompson's shutout bid Thursday. Raddysh is up to nine tallies, 13 points, 39 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 28 contests this season.