Raddysh notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Raddysh helped out on goals by Ryan Donato and Tyler Johnson in the second period. This was Raddysh's second multi-point effort of the season, but he has just four helpers over 21 contests since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old winger is at 14 points, 112 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-16 rating through 66 outings in a disappointing campaign after he logged 37 points in 78 appearances in 2022-23.