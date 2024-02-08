Raddysh logged an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Raddysh helped out on Nick Foligno's second-period tally. The assist was Raddysh's first point in 11 games since he returned from a groin injury, though the Blackhawks have scored just 11 goals as a team in that span. That lack of offense puts a severe damper on the 25-year-old's current top-six role and power-play usage. He's at 11 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-11 rating through 46 outings overall.