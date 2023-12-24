Raddysh registered three assists in a 7-5 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

One of Raddysh's three helpers was recorded on the power play. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 33 games this season, including two points with the man advantage. Raddysh has been playing regularly in a top-six role, but his offensive contributions have still been inconsistent -- the only time he recorded at least a point in back-to-back contests this year was from Oct. 14-16.