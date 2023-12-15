Raddysh scored a goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Raddysh got the Blackhawks on the board at 3:03 of the second period. The 25-year-old has just four points, including three goals, over his last 14 games while filling a middle-six role. He's still seeing plenty of power-play time, but he's mainly been on the second line instead of alongside Connor Bedard. Raddysh is at five goals, two assists, 52 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 29 appearances this season, offering little in the way of upside in fantasy.