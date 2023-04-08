Raddysh (groin) has been ruled out of the final four games of the season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Raddysh is dealing with a groin injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 10-14 days, so although he won't play again this season, there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for training camp in September. The 25-year-old winger will finish the year having set new career highs in goals (20), points (37) and shots (129) through 78 appearances.