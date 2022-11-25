Raddysh scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The second-year winger used his size to park in front of Sam Montembeault with about four minutes left in the third period and Chicago down 2-1, and Raddysh got his stick on a Patrick Kane point shot that needed just a little more help afterward to get across the goal line. Raddysh had just one point, another power-play goal, over his prior 11 games, and so far his role with the man advantage hasn't translated into big fantasy value. Through 20 games on the season, he has five goals and eight points.