Raddysh scored on his only shot in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Early in the third period, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore whiffed on his clearing attempt, and it resulted in Raddysh pilfering the puck and brushing twine for his second goal and third point through eight games. His latest tally took place at even strength, but he's also in play shorthanded and on the secondary man-advantage unit. His versatility is something fantasy managers should take into consideration despite the Blackhawks being in last place within the Central Division.