Raddysh (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's contest against the Stars.
Raddysh logged just 58 seconds of ice time prior to leaving Friday. The 25-year-old will be considered questionable for Sunday's rematch against Dallas until another update is available. He has 10 points through 35 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Contributes three assists Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Deposits lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Nets third goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Emerges with unassisted tally•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Fills empty cage•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Good to go for start of camp•