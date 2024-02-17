Raddysh (quadriceps) is expected to be play Saturday against the Senators, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Barring a setback during pregame warmups, Raddysh will be in the lineup after missing Friday's practice. He has produced 11 points, 83 shots on goal and 53 hits over 49 games this season.
