Raddysh scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Raddysh finished off the scoring with the empty-netter, which came in a shorthanded situation. The 25-year-old forward started the season quiet, but now has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He's added seven shots on goal, six hits and four blocked shots while filling a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit.