Raddysh recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Raddysh snapped a 14-game point drought when he set up Ryan Donato's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Raddysh had 26 shots on net and 15 hits during that long slump. The winger is at five goals, seven assists, 106 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-15 rating through 61 contests overall. His lack of offense has led to him playing in a bottom-six role, which doesn't bode well for him turning things around late in the campaign.