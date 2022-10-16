Raddysh scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Raddysh helped out on a Jonathan Toews goal in the second period. In the third, Tyler Johnson blocked a shot that sprung Raddysh on a breakaway for the Blackhawks' fourth goal. Those three forwards have functioned as Chicago's second line to begin the year, though this is a team that lacks forward depth. These were Raddysh's first two points to go with five shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating in three contests.