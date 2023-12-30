Raddysh was placed on injured reserve with a groin strain Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Raddysh was injured in the first period Friday and did not return. The winger has five goals and 10 points in 35 games this season. The Blackhawks recalled Boris Katchouk in a corresponding move. Tyler Johnson replaced Raddysh on the first power-play unit in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas.