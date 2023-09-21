Raddysh (groin) is listed on the Blackhawks' training camp roster released Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Most of the focus Thursday was on Connor Bedard's first moments in NHL camp, so it's unclear what kind of role Raddysh filled Thursday. Raddysh missed time with a groin injury at the end of 2022-23, which ended his season with 37 points in 78 contests. The 25-year-old winger has a chance to be a top-six option in 2023-24, and he could have an elevated fantasy profile if he lands one of the winger spots alongside Bedard.