Raddysh had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Raddysh factored in on both Chicago goals, lighting the lamp himself in the second before assisting on Patrick Kane's third-period marker. Chicago's lack of forward depth should give Raddysh some opportunities to share the ice with the team's top players down the stretch, though his five-game point drought heading into this one suggests Raddysh is far from guaranteed to produce with additional ice time.