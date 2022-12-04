Raddysh scored a goal in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Raddysh found the back of the net for the third time in four games. That brings him up to seven goals and 10 points in 23 contests this season. He's shooting 20 percent in 2022-23, which is well above his career average of 12.9. The 24-year-old is hot right now, but he shouldn't be expected to maintain his current shooting percentage for the rest of the season.