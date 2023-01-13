Raddysh scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

This was Raddysh's first goal in eight games since the holiday break, and he's added just one helper with a minus-5 rating in that span. He finished off a passing play at 6:36 of the third period for the game-winning goal, his first such tally of the campaign. On the year, the 24-year-old winger has 11 goals (matching his career high), 16 points, 58 shots, 46 hits and a minus-17 rating through 40 appearances.