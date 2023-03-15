Raddysh contributed a hat trick in Chicago's 6-3 victory over Boston on Tuesday.

All three of Raddysh's markers came in the third period to help Chicago overcome a 3-2 deficit. He's up to 20 goals and 33 points in 67 contests this season. Raddysh struggled from Feb. 7-March 6 with a 15-game goal-scoring drought and just two assists, but he's bounced back with six goals and seven points over his last four outings.