Raddysh scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Raddysh's goal opened the scoring at 18:51 of the first period. The winger had been cold prior to the goal -- he'd gone four games without a point. He's up to four tallies, three assists, 20 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances while playing mostly in a middle-six role.