Raddysh scored a goal in Chicago's 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
Raddysh tied the contest at 1-1 when he found the back of the net early in the second period. It was his third goal and fourth point in 16 contests this season. Although he's not a major offensive threat, he should do somewhat better as the campaign goes on, largely because he serves in a top-six role and the second power-play unit.
