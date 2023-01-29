Raddysh scored a goal, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Raddysh entered the All-Star break in great form with four goals and five assists over his last nine games. Three of his points in that span came with the man advantage. The 24-year-old continues to look like a good fit in the Blackhawks' top six. He's up to 14 tallies, 10 helpers, 75 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-17 rating through 48 appearances. He's earned 10 of his 24 points on the power play.