Raddysh put up an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Sabres.
Raddysh continues to fit right in with the Blackhawks -- he's earned two goals and three helpers in his six games with the team. He set up a Calvin de Haan tally in the first period Monday. Raddysh is up to 17 points, 73 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-4 rating through 59 appearances overall when factoring in his time with the Lightning.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Keeps rolling with helper•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Tallies on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Gets first two points with new team•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Traded to Chicago•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Nets goal in win•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: One assist in last 16 games•