Raddysh put up an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Sabres.

Raddysh continues to fit right in with the Blackhawks -- he's earned two goals and three helpers in his six games with the team. He set up a Calvin de Haan tally in the first period Monday. Raddysh is up to 17 points, 73 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-4 rating through 59 appearances overall when factoring in his time with the Lightning.