Raddysh notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Raddysh hasn't scored a goal in February, and he's added just two helpers with 12 shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 11 outings this month. The 25-year-old's lack of offense lately hasn't cost him a top-six role, though the Blackhawks' trade-deadline sell-off has reduced the talent around him. Raddysh has 14 goals, 12 helpers, 11 power-play points, 87 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-19 rating through 59 appearances.