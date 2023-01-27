Raddysh scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Raddysh snapped a three-game point drought with his tally to open the scoring in the first period. The winger has three goals and five assists through 12 outings in January, serving as a solid depth scorer in his middle-six role. He's up to 22 points in 47 contests, matching his total from 74 games last season. He's added 74 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-17 rating.