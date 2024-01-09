Raddysh (groin) will come off injured reserve prior to his return to the lineup Tuesday against Edmonton, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

With Joey Anderson (shoulder) expected to return as well, Reese Johnson and Brett Seney will be scratched for Tuesday's contest. Raddysh has five goals, 10 points, 57 shots on net and 31 hits through 35 appearances this campaign. He is projected to play on the top line and second power-play unit following a five-game absence.