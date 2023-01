Raddysh scored a goal and registered two assists in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Raddysh's goal came at 16:50 of the third period to narrow Seattle's lead to 8-4. He has 12 goals and 19 points in 41 contests this season. Raddysh was quiet recently, providing two goals and three points in his last 12 games prior to Saturday's action.