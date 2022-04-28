Raddysh scored a pair of goals on eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.
Raddysh picked up both goals in the first period, opening the scoring four minutes into the game before adding another tally with just three seconds left in the period. The rookie forward now has 10 points (six goals and four assists) in 21 games with Chicago.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Multi-point game in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Posts another helper•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Keeps rolling with helper•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Tallies on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Gets first two points with new team•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh: Traded to Chicago•