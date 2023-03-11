Raddysh notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Raddysh set up Caleb Jones for the opening goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Raddysh has five points and a minus-4 rating over his last 10 contests, providing decent but unspectacular offense in his usual second-line role. He's produced 16 tallies, 13 helpers, 101 shots on net, 64 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 65 outings overall.
