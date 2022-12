Raddysh recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Raddysh set up a Jonathan Toews goal in the second period. Over his last eight games, Raddysh has four goals and an assist -- it appears he's getting back on track with what's expected from a top-six winger. The 24-year-old has 12 points (six on the power play), 38 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-9 rating through 27 contests overall.