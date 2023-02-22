Raddysh posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Raddysh snapped a seven-game point drought when he helped out on a Cole Guttman tally in the first period. Prior to the slump, Raddysh hadn't gone more than five games without a point since November. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 11 helpers, 86 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-18 rating through 56 appearances this season.