Raddysh found the back of the net in a 5-2 victory over Columbus on Friday.
Raddysh's goal came at 3:24 of the third period and pushed Chicago up 4-0. It was his 10th goal and 14th point in 32 contests this season. The 24-year-old snapped a three-game scoring drought.
