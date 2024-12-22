Teravainen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.
Both points came in the third period as Chicago tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Teravainen has reeled off four straight multi-point performances, erupting for a goal and 10 points over that stretch while seeing regular shifts with Connor Bedard, both at even strength and on the top power-play unit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns two assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Another three-point performance•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Three points in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Helps out on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Finds twine Wednesday•