Teravainen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Both points came in the third period as Chicago tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Teravainen has reeled off four straight multi-point performances, erupting for a goal and 10 points over that stretch while seeing regular shifts with Connor Bedard, both at even strength and on the top power-play unit.