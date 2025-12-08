Teravainen (teeth) will return to the lineup Sunday in Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen sat out of Saturday's game in Los Angeles, but he'll suit up Sunday and skate on the third line alongside Jason Dickinson and Ilya Mikheyev. The 31-year-old Teravainen has generated six goals, 17 points (eight on the power play), 30 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 27 appearances this season.