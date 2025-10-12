Teravainen pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

All of Chicago's scoring came in the first half of the second period, with the veteran winger helping to set up tallies by Sam Rinzel and Connor Bedard. Teravainen's has a quick start to the season with a goal and four points in three games, and improvement from the younger players around him in the lineup could lead to him topping the 15 goals and 58 points he produced in 2024-25 during his first campaign with Chicago.