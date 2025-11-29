Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Deposits goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Teravainen got the Blackhawks back within a goal midway through the third period, but they weren't able to pull even. The 31-year-old winger had gone three games without a point, though he had three goals and three assists over a five-game span prior to that short slump. For the season, Teravainen is up to six tallies, 16 points, 29 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 24 appearances. He should continue to see steady top-six minutes.
