Teravainen notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Teravainen has back-to-back games with two helpers. Both of his assists Friday were at even strength as he helped out on goals by Frank Nazar and Ryan Donato. Teravainen is up to 38 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 54 appearances. The playmaking winger has been pretty dialed in since mid-December while seeing steady top-six minutes and power-play time.