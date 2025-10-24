Teravainen picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Teravainen has eight points, including seven assists, in eight games so far. He won't get you shots -- he has just six this season. But Teravainen has delivered three apples on the power play. He can help, but beware his injury risk -- he played his first full season last year since 2018-19. Have a back-up plan. That's all.