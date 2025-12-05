Teravainen (face) is expected to be fine after getting bloodied by a slap shot in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Teravainen was on the ice to help protect a lead late in the third period, and he caught an Adrian Kempe shot to the face. Head coach Jeff Blashill relayed that the winger was in a lot of pain, but it appears he's avoided a more significant injury at this time. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on his status prior to Saturday's rematch with the Kings.