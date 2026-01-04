Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Extends scoring streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
Teravainen has found the back of the net in three straight games, and his last two goals have come on the power play. These have been his first goals since Nov. 30, but don't expect the 31-year-old to have a steady role on offense. He holds a bottom-six role in the lineup and isn't likely to have many scoring opportunities outside of the power-play situations.
