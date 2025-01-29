Teravainen scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Teravainen ended a six-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He has been strong in January, racking up 10 points over 12 contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 34 points, 73 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 50 appearances. His ice time has risen recently as he settles into a second-line role.