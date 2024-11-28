Teravainen scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Teravainen recorded seven points across his first five appearances this season, but he's been struggling in recent weeks and hasn't produced enough to be a valuable fantasy contributor. Even though Teravainen has collected points in three of his last four appearances, he's racked up just four points in his last 17 games while posting a minus-12 rating in that stretch. That lack of production would justify why he's not a popular fantasy alternative in most formats.