Teravainen (foot) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Teravainen skipped Monday's practice for maintenance after blocking a shot in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa, but he will be fine to face the Flyers on Tuesday. He has generated six goals, 17 points and 38 shots on net through 34 appearances this season.

