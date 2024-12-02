Teravainen notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Teravainen is in a little groove with four points over his last six contests. The 30-year-old winger set up a Nick Foligno tally in the third period of Sunday's contest. For the season, Teravainen has 12 points (eight on the power play), 44 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 24 appearances. He needs a bit more consistency on offense, particularly at 5-on-5, to be a reliable source of production in fantasy.